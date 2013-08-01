Restaurant Days kicks off

Restaurant Days kicked off Thursday. That means one restaurant every day has promised to give a percentage of its sales to the United Way.

The United Way then helps fund many local agencies.

All you have to do is pay your bill as you normally would when you eat at that restaurant.

Park Bench Manager Dianna Denovchek says it's a fun and enjoyable way for the community to help out.

"I think it's important for the whole community to get involved," said Denovchek. "Everybody's affected by it usually at some point in their life. Or knows someone that is."

So where exactly do those dollars go?

The Salvation Army is just one agency that gets some of the help.

And Major Andy Miller says it makes the world of difference to those who need it most.

"Our family services which provides for our bread line. It provides for emergency rent. It will provide for utilities and that safety net," said Miller.

The United Way says it's a way people can give back to the community without digging too deep into their pockets.

Executive Director Cheryl Waterman says it will make a huge difference in supporting multiple agencies in the local community.

"Safety net services like food pantries at the Salvation Army, Madonna House - the shelter - is part of the program," said Waterman. "Also important programs for the education area. Youth developmental programs such as the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts."

Restaurant Days runs through the end of August.