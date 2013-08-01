Sewage truck overturns on Lock and Dam Road

Lock and Dam Road south of Quincy was shut down for several hours after a rollover accident involving a sewage truck.

The accident happened near the intersection of Blick Village Road just after 11 a.m.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says the driver had just picked up a load from the sewage plant and appeared to take the corner too fast.

Emergency crews had to use the Jaws of Life to get the driver out. He was taken to Blessing Hospital with minor injuries.

Crews worked for several hours to clean up the spill sewage.

The driver was ticketed for failure to reduce speed.