Hundreds turn out for mobile food pantry stop in Quincy

One in five people in Adams County are living in poverty and that means many families have trouble putting food on the table.

More families can rest a little easier after thousands of pounds of food were handed out to those in need.

Hundreds of people brought boxes and carts and waited in long lines for hours hoping to pick up groceries Saturday morning when the Central Illinois Food Bank's mobile pantry stopped in Quincy for the first time ever.

Peggy Christensen was one of them, and says she was surprised by the turnout.

"I didn't think there would be this many people here. I really didn't. It just shows everybody needs it," said Christensen.

Lana Huber from Lutheran Church of St. John was one of the volunteers handing out food and says she's seen an increase in need for food pantries at her church.

"We're busy the whole month now. It used to be toward the end of the month it would slack off, but it's steady the whole month," said Huber.

The mobile pantry brings food to the counties hit hardest by hunger, but a sponsor is needed to help fund the event.

In Adams County, ADM helped the food bank bring 12,000 pounds of food including fresh produce, bakery items and meats to families in need.

Huber says it's important for members of the community to come together to fight problems like hunger that plague the area.

"The government can only do so much so it's up to the people to help everybody. Help each other out," said Huber.

For people like Christensen who brought home a cartful of food to feed her family, she says it means a lot.

"It's really great. I appreciate it and I'm sure everyone else here appreciates it," said Christensen.





