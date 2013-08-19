Crash leaves one dead in Ralls County

A Troy, Missouri man has died after a two-vehicle collision in Ralls County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

According to troopers, 44-year old Joseph Baker crossed the center line on Missouri Highway 19 and hit an oncoming vehicle head-on. The accident happened just a mile east of Mark Twain High School near Center.The other person was not injured.

Baker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Highway 19 was closed for several hours while authorities investigated and cleared the scene.