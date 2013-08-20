Eye doctor says vision problems sometimes mistaken for study troubles

With school starting this week for so many students in the Tri-States, optometrists are saying now is the time to get your child's eyes checked out.

It wasn't too long ago all parents had to worry about in the way of their children's eyesight was sitting too close to the TV. But now parents have all kinds of high-tech gadgets to think about. But whether or not they're really affecting your child's eyesight?

That's still up for discussion.

Quincy Optometrist Dr. Kristie Chevalier with International Eyecare says it's probably not good for their eyes, but there's no proof it's bad either.





"We don't have any studies that say gaming devices do cause 'near' problems but kids are playing games, they're doing a lot more 'near' work than what they used to," said Chevalier. "There's the gaming and there's the hand-held devices that they use and yes, we do see more 'near' problems than what we did ten years ago."





Chevalier says limiting use of those devices to 20 minutes at a time is a good idea to give their eyes time to rest. She says you might have to pay close attention because she says if there's a problem, you might not know it.





"They don't always know what normal looks like," said Chevalier. "So they may not even notice that they have a problem, which is why we recommend that they still bring them in every year."





So what are some signs your child might have a vision problem?

Chevalier says if they're rubbing their eyes, squinting, falling asleep reading or losing their place when they're reading from left to right, it's time to see if their vision needs correction.





Chevalier says she thinks the reason more kids are wearing glasses could also be because of newer laws requiring kindergarten screenings. She says perhaps doctors are just catching more kids that would have fallen through the cracks unnoticed.