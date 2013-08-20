Iowa farmers getting hit hard with higher costs

Last summer's devastating drought is taking its toll on local farmer's pocketbooks.

According to the USDA, agriculture production costs rose 11% from 2011 to 2012 in Iowa.

The report says the drought in 2012 was the worst in decades and that cut crop yields and hurt livestock production.

One tri-state farmer says locally they are seeing an increase in prices on almost everything, especially seed.

"They're producing seed for us in the same areas where the drought hit so they don't have as much production so it costs them more. They have to go to South America or somewhere else to produce it to be able to put crops in next year," said farmer Chris Lindner.

Chris Lindner says they desperately need more rain before the fall harvest begins next month.