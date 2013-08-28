One man killed in accident on Highway 6 west of Taylor

One man was killed in a car crash on Highway 6 in Northeast Missouri Wednesday.

Missouri State Highway Patrol officers on scene say it happened around 3 p.m. about four miles west of Taylor.

Officers say a car driven by Leonard Sims, 31, of Kirksville was westbound and tried to pass another vehicle when it ran into an oncoming van.

Sims was ejected from his car. He was transported to Blessing Hospital where he died. No one else was inside the car. Authorities say Sims wasn't wearing a seatbelt.

The two people in the van, Allen and Rosemary Massner, suffered minor injuries.

Highway 6 was closed for more than two hours as crews worked to clear the scene.