Illinois Sen. Kirk Dillard selects state Rep. Jil Tracy as running mate

Illinois Republican candidate for Governor, Kirk Dillard, announced Tuesday morning in Quincy's Washington Park that State Representative Jil Tracy will join his campaign as candidate for Lieutenant Governor.

The announcement comes as petitions are being circulated statewide to place Dillard's and Tracy's names on the March, 2014 Illinois Primary ballot.

"I am so proud to be standing alongside such an experienced and hard-working legislator," Dillard said. "Jil earned her undergraduate and law degrees from Southern Illinois University and knows and loves this state as much as I do."

Tracy is an attorney who served as Director of the West Central Illinois Regional Office of the Illinois Attorney General from 1997-2004. Tracy has been a member of the Illinois House since 2006, and serves on a special task force that investigates state pension benefit systems. She also sat on the committee that recommended impeaching former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich, and currently serves on the Legislative Ethics commission.

"I want to thank Sen. Dillard for his vote of confidence in me," Tracy said. "This state is out of balance. A decade of one-party rule has left Illinois reeling. We're going to roll our sleeves up and begin the process of rebuilding Illinois," said Tracy.