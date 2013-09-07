Illinois stuns Cincinnati, 45-17 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Illinois stuns Cincinnati, 45-17

Posted:
Pictures/video courtesy of WAND-TV Pictures/video courtesy of WAND-TV

 

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) -- Nathan Scheelhaase passed for 312 yards and four touchdowns to lead Illinois to a surprise 45-17 win Saturday over Cincinnati.

The Illini (2-0) went up 21-0 in the second quarter and survived a Bearcat rally to stay undefeated.

For the Bearcats (1-1) the loss was made worse by quarterback Munchie Legaux's injury.

He left in the fourth quarter on a cart with what appeared to be a serious leg injury.

Details were not immediately available.

Scheelhaase threw to 11 different receivers. The biggest catch was Steve Hull's 22-yard touchdown late in the third quarter. It capped a 99-yard drive and put Illinois up 28-10.

That drive was set up by Legaux's fumble on a fourth-down play at the Illinois goal line.

It was first ruled a touchdown but a review revealed Legaux fumbled after a hard hit by Earnest Thomas.

Legaux was 17-31 for 237 yards and a touchdown.

AP-WF-09-07-13 1944GMT

 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.