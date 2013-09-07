Illinois stuns Cincinnati, 45-17

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) -- Nathan Scheelhaase passed for 312 yards and four touchdowns to lead Illinois to a surprise 45-17 win Saturday over Cincinnati.





The Illini (2-0) went up 21-0 in the second quarter and survived a Bearcat rally to stay undefeated.





For the Bearcats (1-1) the loss was made worse by quarterback Munchie Legaux's injury.





He left in the fourth quarter on a cart with what appeared to be a serious leg injury.





Details were not immediately available.





Scheelhaase threw to 11 different receivers. The biggest catch was Steve Hull's 22-yard touchdown late in the third quarter. It capped a 99-yard drive and put Illinois up 28-10.





That drive was set up by Legaux's fumble on a fourth-down play at the Illinois goal line.





It was first ruled a touchdown but a review revealed Legaux fumbled after a hard hit by Earnest Thomas.





Legaux was 17-31 for 237 yards and a touchdown.





