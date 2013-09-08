Finding Balance: Nielson pleased with strides in passing attack

Western Illinois head coach Bob Nielson and the Leathernecks are off to a (2-0) start following Saturday's 34-6 win over Quincy.

MACOMB, Il. (WGEM) -- This past week Western Illinois head coach Bob Nielson made it clear that his offense had to throw the football better coming into Saturday's game against Quincy University.

There was no doubt that his team got the message leading up to what was a 34-6 win at Hanson Field this weekend.

Quarterback Trenton Norvell led an passing attack that netted 278 yards and two touchdowns, and was named the MVFC Newcomer of the Week on Sunday.





That effort, mixed with a ground game that rushed for 271 yards was exactly what the doctor ordered, and left Nielson pleased with his starting quarterback.

"When you look at his line, 24-of-34 for almost 300 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, that's a pretty good quarterback line," Nielson expressed following Saturday's game.

Norvell threw for only 96 yards in the season opener, while the offense was able to rush for 166 yards on August 29th against Hampton, and Nielson stressed the importance of finding a happy medium.

"We've got to be a better balanced offensive football team, so we went in with a balanced game plan and our perimeter guys made to plays both receiving and we were able to utilize some of those guys in the running game a little bit," Nielson said.

The Leathernecks won't have time to celebrate following their (2-0) start, because on Saturday they go to Big Ten Country for a match-up with the Minnesota Golden Gophers where it'll take everything they've got to come back with a win.

"It's a different level of competition when we're going up to Minnesota next week," Nielson expressed.





"We've got to be a better football team than we were (Saturday). We can't make some of the mistakes that we made and expect to have a chance to win a football game against Minnesota."