Washington hands Illinois first loss, 34-24 at Soldier Field

CHICAGO (AP) -- Keith Price threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns, Bishop Sankey ran for a career-high 208 yards and No. 19 Washington beat Illinois 34-24 at Soldier Field on Saturday.





Josh Shirley added four sacks, and the Huskies came out on top after dropping seven of nine away from home.





They hadn't won on the road outside the Pac-12 since beating Syracuse in 2007.





Washington (2-0) had a tougher time in this one after keeping high-powered Boise State without a touchdown in a 38-6 win two weeks ago.





The Huskies built a 21-point lead in the third quarter and hung on, sending Illinois (2-1) to its sixth straight loss against ranked opponents.





The Illini cut it to 31-24 on Aaron Bailey's 10-yard run with 9:10 remaining, but Washington's Travis Coons kicked a 32-yard field goal with 4:44 left.





Gregory Ducre then picked off a deep pass by Nathan Scheelhaase, sealing the win.





