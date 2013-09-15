Cutler, Bennett lead Bears over Vikings 31-30

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer





CHICAGO (AP) -- Jay Cutler threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Martellus Bennett with 10 seconds left to lead the Chicago Bears to a 31-30 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.





Minnesota's Blair Walsh had just kicked a 22-yard field goal with 3:15 remaining when Chicago took over at its 34.





Cutler, who led the Bears back from an 11-point deficit in a season-opening win over Cincinnati, struck again.





A 23-yard pass to Bennett along the sideline put the ball on the 16.





Cutler then spiked the ball before connecting with Bennett in the front corner of the end zone.





Chicago remained unbeaten under new coach Marc Trestman despite committing four turnovers.





Cutler completed 28 of 39 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns.





But he was also intercepted twice and got stripped by Jared Allen on a sack, leading to a 61-yard touchdown return for Brian Robison in the second quarter.