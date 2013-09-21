Hawkeyes roll past Western Michigan 59-3 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hawkeyes roll past Western Michigan 59-3

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) -- Kevonte Martin-Manley returned back-to-back punts for touchdowns; B.J. Lowery returned a pair of interceptions for TDs and Iowa rolled past Western Michigan 59-3 on Saturday.

The Hawkeyes (3-1) now enter Big Ten play with a three-game winning streak, their longest since 2010.

Martin-Manley scored on returns of 83 and 63 yards early in the second quarter as Iowa jumped out to a 38-3 halftime lead.

Lowery took back picks for 35 and 13-yard TDs for Iowa, which scored its most points since it had 62 against Northwestern in 2002.

Tyler Van Tubbergen had 114 yards passing for the Broncos (0-4).

