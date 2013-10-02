Tri-states sells itself to national companies

The tri-state area is getting ready to sell itself on the national stage.

Marcel Wagner of the Great River Economic Development Foundation is heading to conferences in Philadelphia and Arizona in the next couple of weeks. While he'll spend part of his time participating in seminars, he also has a number of meetings with companies and consultants who are looking at expansion possibilities. He says he plans on selling the entire area.

"The tri-state area is essentially 35 counties," said Wagner. "While GREDF's primary focus is on Adams County, when businesses look for redevelopment or reinvestment potential, they look at a region."

Wagner says the Tri-states has a lot going for it, especially in the way of river and highway transportation.