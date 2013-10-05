Active Duty: Cornell signed to Raiders 53-man roster

(WGEM) -- Quincy Notre Dame alum Jack Cornell has been on an up and down ride through just over one season in the NFL.

He earned a Super Bowl ring as a rookie in Baltimore, but was cut by the team this year in training camp.

Cornell signed with Oakland shortly after on September 11, but like in Baltimore only as a member of the practice squad, until an announcement by the Raiders on Saturday.

Oakland General Manager Reggie McKenzie announced that Cornell had been signed to the 53-man active roster, starting this week where Oakland is gearing up to host the San Diego Chargers.

With offensive tackles Tony Pashos an Menelik Watson both questionable because of injuries, the team promoted Cornell and waived guard Antoine McClain.



Kickoff for the match-up between the Raiders and Chargers on Sunday has been moved 10:35 PM CT due to a conflict with the major league baseball playoffs.

Coverage of the game will be shown on NFL Network.