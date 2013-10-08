Two Hannibal men arrested in connection with gas station murder

Two men are behind bars in what the Hannibal Police Department is calling an "evil" act of murder.



On Wednesday, police announced the arrests of Gary James Wiltermood III and Michael Alan Studer, both of Hannibal, charged with second-degree murder in connection with the Tuesday morning murder of a Adrienne F. Arnett, 61, of Hannibal.



Police say they arrested Wiltermood Tuesday morning and arrested Studer just before 2:00 p.m. Tuesday.



Authorities say Arnett was shot and killed around 3 a.m. Tuesday while standing behind the counter during her shift at Abel's Quick Shop at 100 Shinn Lane in Hannibal.

Police say the suspects made off with cigarettes and lottery tickets, but did not get any cash. Police declined to speculate on any connection between the suspects and the victim.

Several customers on the scene Tuesday said they were in shock that this could happen in a relatively quiet part of town.

"They're really nice," said Hannibal Resident Jim Robinson. "They feed me two doughnuts every day for the morning for work. I like them, you know. I hope everything works out okay, you know. I'm sorry for the girl."



Richard Garrett said his daughter works at the adjoining subway and he was nervous until he learned she was okay.

"My wife got word of it at work. She works at Beth Haven and said there was a shooting out there and wanted me to come out and make sure she was okay," said Garrett. "She couldn't get her on the phone so I wondered if there was an investigation where they couldn't call out."

The murder prompted the closure of the gas station and attached Subway restaurant on Tuesday. Both were reopened Wednesday.



Both men are being held in Marion County jail on $500,000 cash-only bonds.