Advocates of Jennifer's law say Hannibal murder could've been stopped

BOWLING GREEN, Mo. (WGEM) -- Tuesday's tragedy is eerily similar to a gas station murder in Bowling Green nearly 18 years ago. Some say, what happened in Hannibal could've been prevented years ago.

Jennifer's law states what convenience stores have to do to keep workers safe in Missouri. Originally, the proposal asked for several security measures but some were left on the cutting room floor. It's something Jennifer's family and former co-workers say needs to be revisited.





"There is another person dead," Audrey Jones said. "A daughter lost her mom and a husband lost his wife."