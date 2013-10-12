No. 25 Missouri upsets No. 7 Georgia, 41-26

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer





ATHENS, Ga. (AP) -- Receiver Bud Sasser threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to L'Damian Washington in the fourth quarter after quarterback James Franklin left with a shoulder injury and No. 25 Missouri held off No. 7 Georgia's comeback attempt to upset the Bulldogs 41-26 on Saturday.





Missouri (6-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) led by 18 points in the first half before Georgia (4-2, 3-1) cut the lead to 28-26 in the fourth quarter.





The Tigers answered the challenge with two late touchdowns despite losing Franklin to a shoulder injury.





After Franklin was taken to the locker room, freshman backup Maty Mauk threw a lateral to Sasser, who stopped and tossed a deep to the end zone for Washington.





Washington, who outfought cornerback Damian Swann for the catch, had 115 yards and two touchdowns.





James Ponder's interception of Aaron Murray's pass with 4:25 remaining set up Henry Josey's 7-yard touchdown run to end Georgia's hopes.





