Options being considered along Mark Twain Avenue

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -- Hannibal city officials and MoDOT are considering their options to reconstruct Mark Twain Avenue.

In 2015, MoDOT is planning to overlay the street from Grand Avenue to Fulton Avenue with state funds.





It's not a done deal but one plan being considered proposes the street be reduced from five lanes to three and adding a bike path.





MoDOT's upgrades will include making the area ADA accessible with the rebuilding of sidewalks and driveway entrances along the stretch of road.





The city is also considering making some improvements during the project such as adding new lighting, landscaping and a multi-use trail but that cost would fall on the city.



