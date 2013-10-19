No. 14 Missouri defeats No. 22 Florida, 36-17

By JAKE KREINBERG

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) -- Maty Mauk threw for 295 yards in his first career start and Andrew Baggett converted five field goals to help No. 14 Missouri defeat No. 22 Florida 36-17 on Saturday and open a two-game lead in the Southeastern Conference East Division.





With James Franklin watching on the sideline in street clothes, Mauk put any doubts to rest about whether he was ready on the first play of the game with a 41-yard pass to L'Damian Washington and then a 20-yard toss to Bud Sasser for a 7-0 lead just 22 seconds in.





Missouri (7-0, 3-0) outgained the Gators 500-151 and became the first conference opponent in 14 games to score at least 21 points against them.





The Tigers bullied (4-3, 3-2) Florida at the line of scrimmage, sacking quarterback Tyler Murphy six times and flushing him out of the pocket throughout the game.





