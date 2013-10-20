Kids and parents alike enjoy Cadan's Carnival

An afternoon of fall fun, and what a perfect day for it, too!





Hundreds came out to "Cadan's Carnival" for inflatables, a petting zoo, building workshop, and hay rides. All money raised went to the St. Louis Children's Hospital for research on the birth defect that took Cadan Frerick's life.





"It means a lot from the standpoint of our survival rates at St. Louis Children's Hospital for this condition have nearly doubled in the past five years, and I really think that it's the being on task that the Frericks have sort of had this to really make this a really important focus for our group," said Dr. Brad Warner from St. Louis Children's Hospital





Many parents and kids enjoyed the event in costume as well.