Suspect in Hannibal murder case pleads not guilty

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

One of the suspects in the murder of a Hannibal woman pleaded not guilty in court Monday morning.

Michael A. Studer appeared by video conferencing at the Marion County Courthouse, entering a not guilty plea in the murder of 61-year-old Adrienne Arnett.

Studer will next appear in court on November 18 at 9:30 a.m.

Arnett was shot and killed at the Abel's Quik Shop in Hannibal in the early morning hours of October 8.

Another suspect in the case, Gary James Wiltermood III, originally waived his preliminary hearing and is scheduled for arraignment on November 18 at 9:30 a.m.

