Lane to close at Martin's True-Value in Hannibal

MoDOT asks drivers to slow down through Hannibal as demolition crews remove the True-Value building in Hannibal just north of the US 36 and 61 intersection.
Crews will work at night to minimize congestion and delays in traffic. MoDOT will close the southbound driving lane from 6:30 p.m. until midnight Monday.
Read about demolition here.
