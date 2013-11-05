Split decisions on 911 centers in Ralls and Lewis counties

Ralls County voters overwhelmingly approved a half cent sales tax increase Tuesday night to fund the 911 center. After the votes were counted, 69% of residents voted yes and 31% voted no.

Ralls County 911 services were suspended in June and outsourced to Marion County. However, with the sales tax increase approved, the 911 board will now move to hire a new director and staff to get the 911 center in New London reopened.

In Lewis County, voters said no to raising the sales tax. A 3/8-cent sales tax increase would replenish funds for the 911 center, but 73% of voters rejected the increase with only 27% in favor of it.

Marion County 911 takes over dispatch services in January.

In Southeast Iowa, two incumbents won mayoral races. In Keokuk, Tom Marion easily defeated Melanie Wells with 70% of the vote. This will be Marion's third term.

In Fort Madison, incumbent Brad Randolph defeated Donna Amandus with 64% of the vote. Randolph was appointed mayor in May of 2012 to replace the late Steve Ireland.