Keokuk company looking to hire dozens of workers

KEOKUK, Ia. (WGEM) -
A Keokuk company is growing once again and officials say they're looking for more workers.
The call center, Thomas L. Cardella & Associates, plans to hire 50 to 60 more workers before the end of the year.
Officials say they're looking for people-oriented applicants to answer phone calls and deal with customer questions.
"Because of the performance we've had here, because of the initial growth, our client has expanded us in other locations in Iowa so we're growing those sites as well," said Corey Nemmers.
Officials say people who apply now could start working by the first week in December.
