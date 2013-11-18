Second Hannibal murder suspect granted judge change - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Second Hannibal murder suspect granted judge change

Posted:
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - One of the two suspects charged in connection with the murder of a Hannibal gas clerk was granted a judge change Monday in court.

The motion was filed by Gary Wiltermood's public defender, Tamma Keim, and was granted by Marion County Circuit Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd. The request now goes to the Office of State Courts Administrator where a new judge will be chosen.

Keim would not say why her client sought a new judge and said he doesn't have to have a reason.

The other murder suspect, Michael Studer, was also granted a request Nov. 4 for a change of judge.
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.