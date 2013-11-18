Second Hannibal murder suspect granted judge change Posted: Monday, November 18, 2013 4:26 PM EST Posted:

One of the two suspects charged in connection with the murder of a Hannibal gas clerk was granted a judge change Monday in court.



The motion was filed by Gary Wiltermood's public defender, Tamma Keim, and was granted by Marion County Circuit Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd. The request now goes to the Office of State Courts Administrator where a new judge will be chosen.



Keim would not say why her client sought a new judge and said he doesn't have to have a reason.



The other murder suspect, Michael Studer, was also granted a request Nov. 4 for a change of judge.

