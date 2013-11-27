Grocery stores busy before Thanksgiving - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Grocery stores busy before Thanksgiving

Posted:
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
The night before Thanksgiving,  grocery store aisles were packed with shoppers grabbing those last minute items for the big feast.

County market assistant manager Ken Althiser said they were busy all day. As you can imagine, the most popular items included turkey, the ingredients for pumpkin pie, and dinner rolls.  Althiser said to accommodate many customers, it was all hands on deck. 

"We staff everybody. Everybody's scheduled to be in store. All of the managers are scheduled, and the front end is ready," Althiser said.

Althiser expected to have customers early Thursday morning picking up those last minute items. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.