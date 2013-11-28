Local businesses gear up for Small Business Saturday

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
While you may be out shopping for Black Friday deals, local businesses hope you saved some money for Small Business Saturday.
American Express started Small Business Saturday four years ago and it has grown in popularity since. It is a way for local businesses to get in on the shopping frenzy following Black Friday. Butcher Block owner Dan Veihl says its important to help out the local businesses.
"Buying local keeps the money in the community," Veihl said. "That's the basic thing and your small businesses are who employs most of the people in the city of Quincy. We have some big businesses and we have a lot of small businesses."
Veihl said he hopes residents keep coming back even after Saturday.
"Support us, support the small businesses as much as you can," said Veihl. "Buy local, think local. If you can buy from local people it makes our economy in the Quincy area that much stronger."
Veihl says that it doesn't have to be here in Quincy though. Going to any local business will help keep these businesses going.
To see some of the businesses participating in Small Business Saturday, go to http://downtownquincy.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/11/Promo2013SBS.pdf
.