Lee County fire officials concerned about getting to people in mobile homes Lee County fire officials concerned about getting to people in mobile homes Posted: Tuesday, December 3, 2013 10:44 AM EST Posted:

When the unthinkable happens, people rely on emergency crews to arrive quickly.



Rural firefighters in Lee County say poorly-marked addresses have made it difficult to find people in emergency situations. But now, there's a push to fix this problem.



Officials say they run into problems finding mobile homes in places like the park where Jessalynn Lloyd lives outside of Keokuk.



"It's pretty difficult," Lloyd said. "Most people don't know how to get back here."



Since Lloyd has a two-year-old child and a baby on the way, she said it's especially important for emergency vehicles to find her if she needs help.



"I'm seven months pregnant too so if I went into labor or something it would be pretty important for them to get out here," Lloyd said.



Jackson Township Fire Chief Paul Henson said an emergency situation back in September prompted him to push for more clearly labeled addresses in mobile home parks.



"We couldn't find a guy that had fell along side his car and of course they'd already gone outside the house and the phone is inside the house," Henson said. "We couldn't call them back. We couldn't do anything."



Right now, many of the address signs can barely be seen from the road and Henson would like to mandate people to have clear signs on poles in front of each mobile home.



Henson said the major challenge is figuring out who will pay for the new signs.



"Probably to the property owner, which would be the mobile home park owner or the manager," Henson said.



Jason Hall also lives in a mobile home and he recently had a seizure and needed medical attention. Hall knows first hand how important speed is for emergency crews when the unthinkable happens.



Henson has been in talks with the Lee County Board of Supervisors about changing the mandates regarding address labeling.



The board will meet again next Tuesday with other fire officials in the county.

