Demolition finally underway on dangerous Hannibal building

Despite multiple attempts by the City of Hannibal to have the owner of 213 Broadway to make repairs to the building, the building still sits without any repairs done.

Building commission member Tina Bartz said the city will pay more than $45,000 to demolish, stabilize, and assess the building at 213 Broadway. Bartz said they hope to demolish the building in the next three weeks.



The city will look to reimburse those costs from the building's owner Ron Richter.



The city of Hannibal began the process to remove a dangerous building Wednesday that had long been a safety concern of city leaders.