Demolition finally underway on dangerous Hannibal building

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - The city of Hannibal began the process to remove a dangerous building Wednesday that had long been a safety concern of city leaders.

Building commission member Tina Bartz said the city will pay more than $45,000 to demolish, stabilize, and assess the building at 213 Broadway.  Bartz said they hope to demolish the building in the next three weeks.  

The city will look to reimburse those costs from the building's owner Ron Richter.  
