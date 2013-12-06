Unemployment sits at 15.9% for young adults





Quincy University career officials say if you haven't started the job hunt yet, you're setting yourself up for disappointment.





Kristen Liesen is the director for QU Career Services. She says, "If you're graduating in December you should have started in July. Get that resume perfect and you need to be networking."





Cane feels he's on the right track. He started sending his resume out five months ago and is already on his third internship.





"I think it's really important not to limit yourself to the first thing that you think you might want to do. The internships that I've had have shaped me in a general direction. Actually, being able to work in the environment that you choose is a lot different than studying it," Cane said.





Liesen says it's key to use what resources your school has to offer when it comes to finding a job after graduation.





"Make connections with your faculty members. Get letters of recommendations early and visit the career center. A lot of times students will come in and say I don't know if you can help me with this and they leave having a lead," Liesen said.