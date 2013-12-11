Local mechanics say winter car problems same every year Posted: Wednesday, December 11, 2013 1:38 PM EST Posted:

It's early and you are getting your kids ready for school. You head out to start your car and it won't start. This is a problem many families will face with temperatures continuing to drop.



Local mechanics at Spring Street Automotive say that many cars have been coming in with problems related to the winter weather and they expect them to continue. Mark Holtmeyer is the owner of Spring Street Automotive. He said that many people come in this time of year with the same problems.



"The last couple of weeks have been anti-freeze leaks, batteries and alternators," Holtmeyer said. "We have seen a lot of diesels that won't start with low batteries, with glow plugs, just lack of maintenance stuff."



On top of mechanical problems, Holtmeyer said tires are a big issue they see during the winter months. Local mechanics want you to make sure your tires have enough tread before going out during the snow storm and have adequate tire pressure. Holtmeyer said that with low tread on your tires, your car can feel like it is just skating across ice. He said to make sure you actually need to go somewhere before you leave when the snow hits.



"When there is snow and ice out, slow down," Holtmeyer said. "If you don't have to go anywhere, don't. I mean, some people enjoy getting out in that, but don't if you don't have to."



Holtmeyer said to keep some kitty litter or ice melt in your car in case you get stuck. He said that using these will help you get out when you need it, but making sure you have enough tread on your tires will make driving in snow easier.



Holtmeyer said to get your car checked out twice a year. He said this will help maintain problems on your car and will help prevent these problems from occurring when it is cold out and you need your car the most. Holtmeyer also said to read the owners manual. He says he knows a lot of people don't want to because of the size of the manual, but it has everything you need in it. It has from what oil is needed all the way to what pressure your tires should be aired to.