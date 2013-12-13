Community Foundation awards $61K in grants

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Dozens of not-for-profit organizations are getting help from one local organization after it gave out more than $61,000.
The Community Foundation Serving West Central Illinois and Northeast Missouri awarded 42 local organizations with the money Friday morning at Sunset Home. The foundation says the money provides additional annual income for the groups.
"In this day, every dollar is critical to support the mission and programs of area nonprofits," Program Coordinator Amy Lehenbauer said. "These grant distributions are used by the organizations for a variety of charitable purposes in fulfilling their missions."
Lehenbauer says the amount the foundation gave this year has increased by almost half since last year.
Designations were awarded from the following funds:
- Adams County Red Cross Fund
- BeeJay Adams Fund
- ~ Benefits Quincy Community Theatre
- The Arc Fund
- ARTS Fund
- ~ Benefits Quincy Society of Fine Arts
- Mary Weems Barton Fund for the Quincy Public Library
- Amelia E. Bauner, Frances A. Hall, and Walter J. Hall Charitable Fund
- ~ Benefits Quincy Service League
- Jack W. Boge Fund
- ~ Benefits Quincy Art Center & Quincy Society of Fine Arts
- Brain Trauma Awareness Organization Quality of Life Fund
- Brink/Shih Fund for the Quincy Public Schools’ Friends of the Performing Arts
- Cheerful Home Children’s Fund
- Cornerstone: Foundations for Families Fund
- Dr. Richard Eells House Fund
- H. Dennis Everly Fund
- ~Benefits Quincy Park Band
- Herbert C. & Dorothy E. Everly Memorial Fund
- ~ Benefits Adams County Chapter, American Red Cross & The Salvation Army of Quincy
- Horizons Social Services Fund
- Friends of the Castle Fund
- Family Planning Fund
- Habitat for Humanity Housing Ministry Fund
- Historical Society Fund
- Jackson-Lincoln Swimming Complex, Inc. Fund
- John Wood Community College Foundation Development Fund
- Mike Mason Fund for St. Francis School
- Meals on Wheels Fund
- Dorothy J. Plank Memorial Fund
- ~Benefits Dr. Richard Eells House Fund, Quincy Society of Fine Arts, Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County, YWCA, Quincy Community Theatre, Quincy Museum, Quincy Preserves, Friends of the Castle & Quincy Park Band
- The Plank Memorial Fund
- ~Benefits Lewis County Historical Society
- Quincy Public Schools Foundation Fund
- Quincy Art Center Fund
- Quincy Civic Music Association Fund
- Quincy Family YMCA Fund
- Quincy Humane Society Fund
- Quincy Museum Fund
- Quincy Notre Dame Foundation Capital and Improvement Fund
- Quincy Senior Citizens’ Center Fund
- Quincy Symphony Fund
- Quincy University Endowment Fund
- Recovery Resources Fund
- George and Charlotte Spear Charitable Fund
- ~ Benefits St. James Evangelical Lutheran School
- Jeffrey G. & Theresa L. Spear Fund
- Bette J. Starnes Fund
- ~ Benefits Quincy Humane Society
- Sunset Home Fund
- Clifford H. Taylor Fund for the Quincy Humane Society
- Andrew Tenhouse Memorial Fund
- ~ Benefits 4-H in Adams County
- Transitions of Western Illinois Fund
- United Way of Adams County, Inc. Fund
- Donald P.W. Voth Fund
- ~ Benefits Quincy Area Habitat for Humanity
- Lucille Hollender Memorial Fund
- ~ Benefits St. Francis Solanus School