Community Foundation awards $61K in grants

Adams County Red Cross Fund

BeeJay Adams Fund

~ Benefits Quincy Community Theatre

The Arc Fund

ARTS Fund

~ Benefits Quincy Society of Fine Arts

Mary Weems Barton Fund for the Quincy Public Library

Amelia E. Bauner, Frances A. Hall, and Walter J. Hall Charitable Fund

~ Benefits Quincy Service League

Jack W. Boge Fund

~ Benefits Quincy Art Center & Quincy Society of Fine Arts

Brain Trauma Awareness Organization Quality of Life Fund

Brink/Shih Fund for the Quincy Public Schools’ Friends of the Performing Arts

Cheerful Home Children’s Fund

Cornerstone: Foundations for Families Fund

Dr. Richard Eells House Fund

H. Dennis Everly Fund

~Benefits Quincy Park Band

Herbert C. & Dorothy E. Everly Memorial Fund

~ Benefits Adams County Chapter, American Red Cross & The Salvation Army of Quincy

Horizons Social Services Fund

Friends of the Castle Fund

Family Planning Fund

Habitat for Humanity Housing Ministry Fund

Historical Society Fund

Jackson-Lincoln Swimming Complex, Inc. Fund

John Wood Community College Foundation Development Fund

Mike Mason Fund for St. Francis School

Meals on Wheels Fund

Dorothy J. Plank Memorial Fund

~Benefits Dr. Richard Eells House Fund, Quincy Society of Fine Arts, Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County, YWCA, Quincy Community Theatre, Quincy Museum, Quincy Preserves, Friends of the Castle & Quincy Park Band

The Plank Memorial Fund

~Benefits Lewis County Historical Society

Quincy Public Schools Foundation Fund

Quincy Art Center Fund

Quincy Civic Music Association Fund

Quincy Family YMCA Fund

Quincy Humane Society Fund

Quincy Museum Fund

Quincy Notre Dame Foundation Capital and Improvement Fund

Quincy Senior Citizens’ Center Fund

Quincy Symphony Fund

Quincy University Endowment Fund

Recovery Resources Fund

George and Charlotte Spear Charitable Fund

~ Benefits St. James Evangelical Lutheran School

Jeffrey G. & Theresa L. Spear Fund

Bette J. Starnes Fund

~ Benefits Quincy Humane Society

Sunset Home Fund

Clifford H. Taylor Fund for the Quincy Humane Society

Andrew Tenhouse Memorial Fund

~ Benefits 4-H in Adams County

Transitions of Western Illinois Fund

United Way of Adams County, Inc. Fund

Donald P.W. Voth Fund

~ Benefits Quincy Area Habitat for Humanity

Lucille Hollender Memorial Fund

~ Benefits St. Francis Solanus School

Dozens of not-for-profit organizations are getting help from one local organization after it gave out more than $61,000.The Community Foundation Serving West Central Illinois and Northeast Missouri awarded 42 local organizations with the money Friday morning at Sunset Home. The foundation says the money provides additional annual income for the groups."In this day, every dollar is critical to support the mission and programs of area nonprofits," Program Coordinator Amy Lehenbauer said. "These grant distributions are used by the organizations for a variety of charitable purposes in fulfilling their missions."Lehenbauer says the amount the foundation gave this year has increased by almost half since last year.Designations were awarded from the following funds: