What you need to know about snow emergency route parking during the winter

Posted: Friday, December 13, 2013 1:43 PM EST

We see snow emergency route signs all over the city of Quincy, but do you know what they mean?



If you live in Quincy, you can relate to the frustration of trying to find parking when a snow emergency is declared.



Richie Reis of Quincy Central Services said when snow is in the forecast, city leaders analyze the situation and make a judgement call.



"We sit down and we hash it out," Reis said. "We talk about how much snow we are potentially going to get."



Reis said the city can declare a snow emergency from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. When that happens, vehicles must be removed from city streets that are on snow emergency routes. The city gives a two-hour grace period before police start ticketing or towing vehicles.



"When we do call a snow emergency, we do it for a reason so we can get streets cleared and safe as we can get them," Reis said. "We know that it inconveniences a lot of residents who don't have off-street parking."