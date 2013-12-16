Popular light bulb soon to be phased out Posted: Monday, December 16, 2013 5:29 AM EST Posted:

Incandescent light bulbs have been lighting up homes for well over a century, and soon will be phased out due to the National Energy Independence and Security Act.



Congress passed the law back in 2007 to switch out the use of incandescent light bulbs to more energy efficient light bulbs. Manufacturers will cease production on 60 and 40 watt incandescent bulbs, the ones used in many homes today. Natalie Genenbacher is the assistant manager at Quincy Lighting. She said one option is a halogen bulb that gives the same light output.



"The 100 watt bulbs have already been gone and there is a 72 watt bulb that's out there to replace it," Genenbacher said.

"They are just as bright as your old 100 watt bulbs and you can dim them. You can use them just like the 100 watt bulb."



Other options include fluorescent light bulbs as well as LED bulbs. They may cost more up front but long term they will save you money on energy.



Genenbacher said though many do not like the new bulbs, she thinks it is something people will grow on.



"It does make it difficult for consumers to get used to the new bulbs, but in the end it is making sense because you can get the same light output with less energy and less heat coming out of them."



Don't be fooled into thinking there will be less light with less wattage on the new light bulbs. According to the EISA consumer guide that statement was true with incandescent bulbs. It says with new bulbs they turn more of the energy used into light which helps make the bulbs brighter and last longer.

