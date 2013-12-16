Salvation Army packs Christmas baskets for families in need Posted: Monday, December 16, 2013 1:54 PM EST Posted:

Many families worry about money between gifts and food during the holiday season. The Salvation Army wants to let you know they are here to help.



The Salvation Army will be giving away Christmas baskets later this week, but what if you didn't sign up for one? The Salvation Army said they have many options to help those needing food, and anyone in need is welcome to stop by.



"The Christmas basket is going to be primarily a Christmas meal; a lovely Christmas meal and it will be wonderful to have," says Elizabeth Flynn, Regional Manager of Family Services at the Salvation Army. "But if people miss that they can rest assured they can still come to the food pantry and receive food."



Flynn also said they will have a list of all the food pantries in Quincy for anyone interested. That way they have more options to receive food to help ease stress during the holidays.



A lot of families in the Tri-States have fallen on hard times and do not want to ask for help. Flynn said asking for help is nothing to be ashamed about.



"I have people frequently who tell me 'oh I'm embarrassed. I've never had to do this before.'" Flynn said, "And I always tell them, you are exactly the kind of person we want here. You're exactly the kind of person we want to try and assist. Please come in. Don't feel that you need to feel embarrassed or feel funny about asking for help. Everybody needs help at sometime."



Flynn wanted to remind everyone need has no season. She says if a family needs help after the Christmas season is over they are welcome to come to the Salvation Army and get the help they are looking for.



The Salvation Army food pantry is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. till 12 p.m. and the first Saturday of each month. Flynn said they have a 90 day limit you must wait between getting food, but she said if the need is great they can give more food.