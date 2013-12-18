Newcomb bids due Thursday, no takers yet Posted: Wednesday, December 18, 2013 1:25 PM EST Posted:

The Newcomb Hotel is still a pile of rubble at the corner of Fourth and Maine streets, but the once-historical business may be getting cleaned up soon.



The Quincy Finance Committee decided to put the building up for sale. The bids are due Thursday, but so far there aren't any takers.



If the old landmark doesn't sell, the city will have to move ahead with the cleanup process.



Mayor Kyle Moore says that could take a while.



"We would look at individual developers who have developed properties like that before," Moore said. "That again would be another [request for proposal] process. So it's not going to happen over night, but first we have to get the debris removed and we have to get the soil compaction done."



Moore said there are funds set aside to help pay for the removal of the building, but he's hopeful someone will still bid on it.



Executive Director of the Quincy Historic Business District Travis Brown says the location of the hotel is critical to the downtown area and although it's taking longer than he hoped, he feels the city is being fair.



"I would rather see this be delayed a little bit and have it be done right than have it be rushed and us wishing we would have done something different," Brown said. "So at least this way we know all of the bases have been covered and now we can make the best decision with all the information available."



Brown says because of the weather and the process the council must go through, it could be March before the rubble is cleaned up. He says he hopes the lot is turned into a dual building; with a commercial first floor with homes upstairs. Browns says he doesn't want to see a gas station or parking lot going in.

