Malware to blame for stolen debit, credit card information at Mark Twain Casino, Affinity says

LAS VEGAS (WGEM) - A Las Vegas company that owns casinos in four states, including Mark Twain Casino in La Grange, Missouri, says computer malware is responsible for a data breach that compromised customer credit and debit card information for hundreds of residents in the Tri-States.Affinity Gaming said Friday that its system was infected with malware that compromised card data from customers at its 11 casinos, including five in Nevada, three in Colorado, two in Missouri and one in Iowa.Four Quincy banks had originally reported losses totaling over $11,000 back in early November, according to police reports released to WGEM News.The company recommends that customers who visited the casinos between Mar. 14-Oct. 16 check their card statements for suspicious activity and put a fraud alert on their accounts.Affinity also announced a separate breach at Primm Center Gas Station, in Primm, Nev., near the California state line. Officials say card skimmers that were placed on three gas pumps on an unknown date. That situation was cleared Nov. 29.Affinity's casinos are: Buffalo Bill's Resort & Casino, Primm Valley Resort & Casino, and Whiskey Pete's Hotel & Casino, in Primm, Nev.; Silver Sevens Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas; Rail City Casino in Sparks, Nev.; Lakeside Hotel & Casino in Osceola, Iowa; Mark Twain Casino & RV Park in La Grange, Mo.; St. Jo Frontier Casino in St. Joseph, Mo.; and Golden Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino and Golden Gulch Casino in Black Hawk, Colo.