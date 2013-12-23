Trooper says safety is best gift to give Posted: Monday, December 23, 2013 2:43 PM EST Posted:

Christmas is a time to spend with family and that is why local law enforcement want you to be able to do just that.



Troopers knew weather would be troublesome for road travel this past weekend, but now they turn their attention to drinking and driving. Drinking and driving patrol will increase during the holiday season as troopers know more parties will be underway with alcohol involved. Missouri State Highway Patrol Sergeant Brent Bernhardt said he hopes people think twice before getting in the car.



"It is a time of year we know that many celebrations do include alcohol," Bernhardt said. "We just urge motorists to be responsible and choose a sober designated driver before they start that type of celebration."



Most people think of material objects as gifts, but Bernhardt said there is an easy way to give the best gift of all this holiday season.



"Christmas and New Year's is a time that we all celebrate," Bernhardt said. "It is all about spending time with family, friends, co-workers [and] sharing memories. I can't think of a better gift than being able to spend time with those people who are near and dear to us. There is never a good time to be involved in a traffic crash, but certainly over the holiday period is a tragic time to be in a traffic crash. "



Bernhardt said last year six people were killed over the holiday season in Missouri and he says that is six too many.