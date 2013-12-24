Shaw Media buys Joliet newspaper from Sun-Times

DIXON, Ill. (AP) - Shaw Media is buying The (Joliet) Herald-News from Sun-Times Media.

The publishing companies announced the sale Monday, although terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

The Herald-News is a suburban Chicago newspaper that has readers in Will and Grundy counties.

The publication will join Dixon-based Shaw's portfolio of suburban Chicago publications, including The (Crystal Lake) Northwest Herald and The (DeKalb) Daily Chronicle.

John Rung is president of Shaw, a family-owned media company. He says in a statement that the new owners will "maintain the storied tradition of serving the Joliet region with a high-quality, community-oriented newspaper."

Tim Knight is the president of Sun-Times Media. He said the sale lets the Sun-Times "focus its resources on transforming its core products."

The transaction is expected to close in early January.

