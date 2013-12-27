Illinois speed limit increases to 70 mph in 2014 Posted: Friday, December 27, 2013 1:46 PM EST Posted:

Starting January 1, 2014 the speed limit on rural interstates in Illinois increases from 65 miles per hour to 70 mph.



Illinois State Police Lieutenant Glen Schwartz says just because the speed limit is 70 mph, doesn't mean you have to go that fast.



"Although the speed limit is going up to 70 mph keep in mind that is the maximum speed limit," Schwartz said. "There are many things to consider when you travel the maximum speed limit. Is the traffic congestion, is the traffic flow going to support that speed limit? Also, and especially during the winter time, are the road conditions going to support 70 mph?"



Many Tri-State residents says they felt it was a matter of time before the increase happened. One local resident who retired from the police department, says he supports the change.



"I don't really have any problem with it," Morse White said. "Most people seem like they are always passing me on the Interstate. If they are speeding then this means they will be doing it legally now."



The law goes into effect starting January 1st, but Schwartz reminds drivers the speed limit doesn't change in a designated area until the actual speed limit road sign is changed. He says this means if a speed limit sign still says the speed limit is 65 mph, then it is still 65 mph until further notice.



Schwartz also says the new speed limit increase does not apply to four lane highways like Route 336. The speed limit will remain 65 mph for these highways.

