Old car batteries could die in upcoming frigid weather Posted: Thursday, January 2, 2014 6:19 PM EST Posted:

When temperatures fall below the zero degree mark, car batteries need to be checked over.



Stephen Peyton, of Discount Battery Sales in Quincy, says if your battery is turning over a little slow or is hesitating, that's sign it could be getting old. Peyton says older car batteries die in the cold weather because the cold temperatures lower the charge percentage on the battery.



"At 32 degrees it's got so much amperage for your starting," Peyton said. "But when you get down to zero, it drops 20, 30, 40 percent on that. And then if your battery's weak to start with, it just doesn't have enough to crank it anymore."



Peyton also says they have already had several days of people coming in with dead car batteries. He says if your battery dies, try to jump it. But then you'll need to get it checked out.



