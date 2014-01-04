Luck rallies Indy to 45-44 playoff win over Chiefs - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Luck rallies Indy to 45-44 playoff win over Chiefs

Posted:
AP Photo/Michael Conroy) AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

 

By MICHAEL MAROT
AP Sports Writer
   
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Andrew Luck threw four second-half touchdown passes and scored on a fumble recovery, leading the Indianapolis Colts from a four-TD deficit to an historic 45-44 comeback victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in a wild-card game Saturday.
   
It's only the second time in playoff history a team rallied from a deficit of 28 or more points to win, according to STATS. Buffalo trailed by 32 before beating Houston 41-38 in overtime in January 1993.
   
Luck's first career playoff victory sends Indianapolis (12-5) to either Denver or New England next weekend for the divisional round with four straight wins.
   
Kansas City (11-6) finished its turnaround season with three straight losses, two to the Colts and none more stunning than Saturday's loss.
   
The Chiefs took a 38-10 lead early in the third quarter, but all they could muster after that was two field goals, while Luck and the Colts began their comeback.

 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.