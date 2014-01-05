No school for Quincy on Monday - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Despite it being Sunday, the Quincy Public School wasted no time in canceling school Monday.

Quincy School Board President Stephanie Erwin says the forecasted temperature was just too low for them to make kids either walk or wait out on the bus stop to get to school. 

Erwin says safety is the primary concern, but there was some questions if the busses would be even able to run.  

"The other factor is and the secondary factor is the busses have sat there for so long that when it gets below a certain temperature it gets really hard for them to start up and warm up for the kids and if something were to happen and they were to get stuck on the bus with freezing temperatures," Erwin said.

Erwin says the district has talked about closing school on Tuesday but so far, no decision has been made. 
