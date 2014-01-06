Sammy Fund grant presentation canceled due to weather Posted: Monday, January 6, 2014 6:52 PM EST Posted:

Due to snow, blowing snow, and unsafe temperatures the Sammy Fund grant presentation was canceled on Monday. But the organizations will still receive their funds.



The Community Foundation Serving West Central Illinois and Northeast Missouri awarded more than 22,000 dollars in grants, to 18 organizations from the Samantha Otte Youth Opportunity Fund.



Officials say these grants are important for the community.



"The funds are really geared towards youth," Jill Arnold Blickhan, the Executive Director of the Community Foundation said. "And especially geared towards youth who maybe under served. Maybe don't have the opportunities that some others do to participate in activities and clubs and things like that."



Big Brothers Big Sisters, Girl Scouts, and Corner Stone are just some of the organizations receiving the grants.



The fund was established with the Community Foundation in memory of Samantha Otte who suffered from cystic fibrosis and died at the age of 10 in March of 2000.

