Sammy Fund grant presentation canceled due to weather - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Sammy Fund grant presentation canceled due to weather

Posted:
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Due to snow, blowing snow, and unsafe temperatures the Sammy Fund grant presentation was canceled on Monday. But the organizations will still receive their funds.

The Community Foundation Serving West Central Illinois and Northeast Missouri awarded more than 22,000 dollars in grants, to 18 organizations from the Samantha Otte Youth Opportunity Fund.
 
Officials say these grants are important for the community.

"The funds are really geared towards youth," Jill Arnold Blickhan, the Executive Director of the Community Foundation said. "And especially geared towards youth who maybe under served. Maybe don't have the opportunities that some others do to participate in activities and clubs and things like that."

Big Brothers Big Sisters, Girl Scouts, and Corner Stone are just some of the organizations receiving the grants.

The fund was established with the Community Foundation in memory of Samantha Otte who suffered from cystic fibrosis and died at the age of 10 in March of 2000.
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.