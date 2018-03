Chicago, Ill. (WGEM) Amtrak has canceled service for several routes Tuesday, including the Quincy to Chicago routes.

Service on both the Illinois Zephyr and Carl Sandburg trains are canceled.

Deteriorating weather conditions on freight railroad-owned routes used by Amtrak have led to additional cancellations to and from the Chicago area Tuesday. Passengers with travel plans in the region are urged to confirm their train's status using a range of tools – including Amtrak.com, smartphone apps and 1-800-USA-RAIL.