Mo. bill would broaden life vest rules for kids

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - More Missouri children would be required to wear life vests while boating and swimming under proposed legislation.

Missouri law now requires children younger than 7 to wear a life vest while they're aboard any watercraft.

The legislation would apply the rule to children younger than 8, and require them to wear life vests when they're swimming in more than 3 feet of water without a lifeguard present.

People who allow young children to boat or swim without life vests could be charged with a misdemeanor.

Missouri lawmakers open their annual session Wednesday.

Life vests is HB1186

