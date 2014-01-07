Almost 1,200 flights canceled at Chicago airports

CHICAGO (AP) - Almost 1,200 flights have been canceled at Chicago's two airports as a deep freeze lingers across the country.

The city's Department of Aviation says Tuesday that airlines have canceled about 1,000 flights at O'Hare International Airport. Another 180 were canceled at Midway International Airport. Delays were reported at both facilities.

On Monday, airlines canceled about 1,700 flights at the two airports, while 1,300 were canceled Sunday when nearly foot of snow fell on the city.

The National Weather Service says the temperature was 10 degrees below zero at O'Hare Tuesday morning, although the wind chill made it feel significantly colder. BY midday, the temperature climbed to two below.

