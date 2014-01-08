Phone scam targets Marion County residents Posted: Wednesday, January 8, 2014 11:09 AM EST Posted:

Sheriff's deputies warn about a new phone scam targeting Marion County residents.



Deputies say a man makes phone calls claiming to be a sheriff's deputy. The man threatens to issue warrants for arrest if the victim doesn't pay up.



The scammer uses a spoofing program so the number shows up on caller ID as the Marion County Sheriff's Office, but investigations show the real number comes from overseas.



The sheriff's office says it does not collect money this way and if residents get a call that looks like it's from the sheriff's office, they should simply call the number back to find out if the office is trying to reach them.



Deputies say the scammer is asking people to call back on different phone numbers.



