Former local racing champ dies

A local racing legend from Keokuk has died.



Ernie Derr died on January 8th, at the age of 92.



Derr began stock car racing in the I.M.C.A. circuit in 1950, and turned pro in 1952. He raced for 26 years in 21 different states, and was a 12 time I.M.C.A. champion. He has been honored as a member of several racing sports halls of fame.



Derr is survived by his wife, seven children, 15 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.



Visitation is set for Sunday, January 12th from noon until five, with services held on Monday at 10:30 at DeJong-Greaves Celebration of Life Center. Burial will take place at the Keokuk National Cemetery.